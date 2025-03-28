RG Kar rape-murder: Case doesn't fall under gang rape, CBI tells Calcutta High Court The Calcutta HC has also directed the CBI to submit the case diary initially prepared by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a fresh development in the RG Kar rape and murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Calcutta High Court that the forensic report has revealed that there was no gang rape and only one person was involved in the heinous crime.

The High Court sought police records and, list of witnesses from Kolkata Police within two weeks. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 23. The Calcutta HC has also directed the CBI to submit the case diary initially prepared by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh also instructed the CBI to present a list of individuals interviewed in the case. The CBI submitted a sealed status report on its ongoing probe into the incident, where the doctor’s body was discovered in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9, 2024.

The court had transferred the case from Kolkata Police to the CBI on August 13. The CBI counsel said he also brought the case diary as directed by the court during the previous hearing.

Case does not fall under gang-rape

During the hearing, the court inquired whether the crime involved gang rape and if the CBI had identified additional suspects. Deputy solicitor general Rajdeep Majumdar, appearing for the CBI, said the case did not fall under Section 70 (gang rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He informed the court that forensic tests had been conducted on all available DNA samples from the crime scene, and a 14-member medical board comprising doctors from hospitals across the country had been constituted.

He said no forensic evidence had established a case of gang rape and that DNA profiling was conducted only on convicted accused Sanjay Roy. Majumdar said apart from these reports, the CBI also investigated every aspect in the case and examined a number of doctors, nurses, staff and other people.

The court noted inconsistencies between the inquest and postmortem reports. Justice Ghosh pointed out that two injury marks—one on the belly and another on the ring finger—were mentioned in the inquest report but were absent in the post-mortem examination report