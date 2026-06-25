'Don't pick juicy bits': Mahua Moitra issues clarification after praise for Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who openly supports Mamata Banerjee amid a rebellion by MPs and MLAs, on Tuesday, clarified about her praise For West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and asked the reports to get a good translator so they don’t mischievously pick & choose “juicy bits” to grab eyeballs like with the hindi one!

Mahua says she respects Suvendu, while reiterating strong support for Mamata

In a recent BBC interview, Mahua Moitra spoke about the internal churn in the TMC and answered many questions on the ongoing dissent within the party. She also said that she respects Suvendu Adhikari, while reiterating her strong support for Mamata Banerjee.

After the interview, Mahua Moitra sparked political chatter after praising Suvendu Adhikari, a key rival of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Recalling their time together in the TMC, Moitra said Adhikari had supported her during difficult moments in her political career, including her first election campaign and her disappointment over not receiving a Lok Sabha ticket in 2014.

Mahua clarifies her comments were selectively highlighted

After her remarks triggered speculation, Moitra clarified that her comments were being selectively highlighted and stressed that she has had no contact with Adhikari since he joined the BJP.

The political development comes amid an ongoing internal dispute within the TMC, with rival factions submitting separate National Working Committee lists to the Election Commission over claims of organisational legitimacy.

Talking about rebel MPs and MLAs citing Abhishek Banerjee as the central concern, Moitra referred to Suvendu Adhikari’s exit from the party and said she respects his political clarity in leaving.

Mahua further added that Suvendu Adhikari also worked under the same leadership before leaving the party and stated that all those leaders who are rebelling today, why did they not say then that they disagreed with Abhishek’s style of functioning or that the party had become disconnected from the people?

Suvendu Adhikari left TMC in 2020 amid differences with Mamata

It should be noted that Suvendu Adhikari left the Trinamool in 2020 amid differences with Mamata Banerjee and the growing influence of the young guard under her nephew Abhishek. And later, he joined the BJP, leading it to a decisive win in this year's Bengal polls.

Moitra stated that they no longer speak frequently, but insisted that personal relationships transcend party lines.Moitra further added that there has always been space within the party for internal discussion and disagreement, including with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

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'Had a good relationship with him': Mahua Moitra's unusual backing for Suvendu Adhikari sparks buzz | VIDEO