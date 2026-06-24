'Had a good relationship with him': Mahua Moitra's unusual backing for Suvendu Adhikari sparks buzz | VIDEO

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari might have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but his personal relationship with senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra remains intact, the Lok Sabha member from the Krishnanagar constituency has said.

In a 23-minute interview with BBC which she shared on her X (previously Twitter) account on Tuesday, Moitra recalled her "emotional connection" with Adhikari and recounted how the chief minister extended help to her during the start of her political career.

Recalling the time when she was denied a Lok Sabha ticket, Moitra said Adhikari stood by her and reassured her that things would improve for her. However, Moitra told the news outlet that the two leaders no longer speak with each other.

"My personal relationship with Suvendu... I have a good rapport with him," Moitra told BBC. "When we were together in the party, he had supported me a lot. When I contested for the first time from Karimnagar, no one was there to support me, but he was there. He provided flags, and all other necessary assistance. He has joined the BJP now, which is a different thing, but one cannot forget about a personal relationship with someone."

The TMC leader's remarks sparked a buzz while her party goes through a crisis in the Parliament and the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Later, Moitra said Adhikari helped in the "much-needed shuddikaran", which did not happen earlier due to the "soft heart" of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In another post on X, Moitra said Adhikari is not an angel; although she acknowledged that the chief minister "had the guts to leave and fight" on BJP's ticket unlike the "traitors". She further reiterated that she has not spoken with Adhikari after left the TMC to join the saffron party.

Coming to the crisis inside the TMC, over 20 Lok Sabha members of the party have openly rebelled against the party leadership and extended their support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party is also dealing with a crisis in the West Bengal assembly, where expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee has support of 64 MLAs and claimed that his faction is the real TMC in the 294-member House.

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