Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape and murder case

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday (August 9) announced a fresh probe into the 2024 rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a case that sparked nationwide outrage.

Ratna Debnath requested fresh investigation

The Chief Minister said the decision was taken following a request from the victim's mother, who is now a BJP MLA. "Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said.

He alleged that the police had failed to perform their duties properly in connection with the case.

The Chief Minister also ordered a separate investigation into alleged lapses during the cremation of the victim and directed authorities to take immediate action against those found responsible.

'I lost my daughter, she lost her chair': RG Kar victim's mother warns Mamata

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in West Bengal and ousted the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the victim's mother, Ratna Debnath, took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee and likened the former Chief Minister's defeat in the recently held assembly elections to her daughter's death.

Debnath, who is a BJP MLA from the Panihati constituency, made the remarks in an X post after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

"Today I am on the 14th floor of Nabanna in a meeting with the chief minister. His name is Suvendu Adhikari. The power of honesty is immense. One only needs to patiently fight against injustice," she said, while adding that Banerjee and her "team" would face a "more tragic outcome".

RG Kar rape and murder case

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.

It was alleged that the evidence were tampered in an effort to save the accused and downplay the incident. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, which last week ordered the probe agency to constitute a three-member special investigation team (SIT).

The CBI has since arrested several individuals, including the main accused, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of the crime.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which took place at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy represented the parents of the victims.

(With PTI inputs)

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