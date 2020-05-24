Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Twitter testing its new reply-limiting feature

News Videos

Twitter testing its new reply-limiting feature

Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to decide who can and who cannot reply to their tweets.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X