Top News
14-29 lakh COVID-19 cases averted due to lockdown, 37000-78000 lives saved: Govt
PIA Plane Crash in Pakistan: 57 dead; Bank of Punjab President among 3 survivors
₹1000 cr for Bengal, ₹500 cr for Odisha: PM announces financial assistance for cyclone-hit states
Railway changes rules for booking tickets of special trains. Check details
PIA Crash: Watch dramatic footage of crash site recorded from 2nd plane landing moments post tragedy
PIA pilot cried for help moments before crash; 'Mayday we've lost an engine'
Latest News
ICC recommends appointment of medical officers, isolation camps for resumption of int'l cricket
ICC issues guidelines for bowlers; sets all-format timeline for return to international cricket
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Out: Ayushmann, Amitabh take you on a hilarious journey
Sourav Ganguly as frontrunner for ICC chairman? What we know so far
Timely enforcement of lockdown on March 25 nearly saved thousands of lives
Pakistan's passenger aircraft crashes near residential area of Karachi
BJP, Congress spar over Priyanka Gandhi Bus row
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana all set to create magic onscreen
Harsh Vardhan takes charge as Chairman of WHO Executive Board
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Coronavirus Updates: May 21, 2020 | As it happened
Lockdown 4.0: Noida Police reaches out to people, appeals to abide by rules
With 14 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll climbs to 152 in Uttar Pradesh; cases 5,735
Pune's COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; death toll at 257
Woman gives birth to baby girl onboard Shramik Special train
GoAir to resume domestic operations from June 1
RBI fortifies war-room with more manpower as COVID-19 rages on
FM meets PSU bank chiefs, prods them to implement 'Aatmanirbhar' relief package
Birla Corporation Q4 profit up 52 per cent to Rs 195 crore
RBI move to cut repo rates progressive: SICCI
Shah Rukh Khan expresses concern for those affected by super cyclone Amphan: We must stay strong
Alia Bhatt praises Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, compliments Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat
TikTok star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in trouble over violence against women in video
16 years of Yuva: Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic from Kolkata shoot amid cyclone Amphan
We've made no commitment on South Africa tour: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal
Watch: David Warner dances on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala', asks Virat Kohli to join for 'duet'
WhatsApp QR Code feature rolled out for Android, iOS beta users
Here's how to use Facebook Messenger Rooms via Messenger, Instagram on Android, iOS
Realme Narzo 10A now available to buy in India: Price, features and more
Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 prepaid recharge plan: Here's what it brings
Netflix has started cancelling users' subscriptions: Here's why
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
China kicks off delayed parliament session, sets no annual GDP target due to COVID-19 crisis
China reports 39 new coronavirus cases
PIA Plane Crash in Pakistan: 57 dead; Bank of Punjab President among 3 survivors
Top expert recommends triple antiviral therapy in COVID-19 treatment | Exclusive
Hydroxychloroquine offering no benefit in COVID-19 patients: Lancet study
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings
Vastu Tips: Seven running horses' photo brings positivity and prosperity
Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why
Why people should stop googling medical symptoms
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain