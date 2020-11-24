Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
PM Modi asks CMs to work on COVID vaccine delivery infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs to work on developing the infrastructure required for the distribution of the Covid vaccine.
