  Mount Abu freezes at -3 Degree C

Mount Abu freezes at -3 Degree C

Mount Abu witnessed a chilly day on January 25. Temperature dipped to -3 degree Celsius in hill town. Layer of frozen snow was witnessed on residents' vehicles. Mount Abu, is among a famous tourist destinations for winter lovers.
Mount Abu Rajasthan

