Monday, March 02, 2020
     
  Delhi violence: Renovation work underway in vandalized school

Delhi violence: Renovation work underway in vandalized school

Renovation and clearance of debris are underway at DRP Convent School in Shiv Vihar, the school was vandalized and portions of it were burnt during violence in North-East Delhi area.

