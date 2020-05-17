Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
Cyclone Amphan: NDRF teams deployed in Odisha

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed ahead of Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on May 20.

