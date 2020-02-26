Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  5. Class 10 student suffering from lung disease writes exam with oxygen cylinder

Class 10 student suffering from lung disease writes exam with oxygen cylinder

    A student suffering from lung disease wrote her exam with oxygen cylinder in UP's Bareilly. Safia Javed, who needs steady supply of oxygen, wrote her exams at Government Girls Inter College.

