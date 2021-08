Updated on: August 12, 2021 15:41 IST

BJP ministers counter Opposition’s offensive on Monsoon Session

Launching a counter-offensive against the Opposition’s charges of abrupt end of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session and manhandling of its MPs, the BJP-led government demanded the former’s apology for its 'disruptive and threatening behaviour'. Seven Union ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, took turns to lash out on the Opposition and said that the Rajya Sabha Chairman must take the strongest possible action against those who broke the rules.