Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Bihar madrasa blast: ATS probe says ‘low explosive was used’

News Videos

Bihar madrasa blast: ATS probe says ‘low explosive was used’

The roof of a madrasa in Bihar’s Banka district collapsed on Tuesday morning following a mysterious explosion which also damaged nearby buildings but didn’t cause any deaths.
Banka Blast Bihar Explosion

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X