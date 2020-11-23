Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
AIMIM MLA raises question over using Hindustan instead of Bharat while taking oath

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman raised question over using of 'Hindustan' instead of 'Bharat' during his oath taking ceremony on November 23.
