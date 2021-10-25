Drink this juice daily to control blood sugar naturally
Do these yogasanas daily to control diabetes
Know from Swami Ramdev which yogasanas and Ayurvedic remedies help to control blood sugar in winter
Is there tingling in the body due to the rise or fall of blood pressure? Know from Swami Ramdev
Top News
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM launches health scheme, Rs 5,200 cr development projects in Varanasi
Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB for questioning today
'Bhakts, got the taste?': Congress leader mocks India's WorldT20 loss to Pak, Sambit Patra hits back
NEET-PG counselling should be put on hold: Supreme Court tells Centre
Priyanka promises free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in UP, slams Yogi govt over poor health facilities
Amit Shah in J&K LIVE: Home Minister offers prayers at temple in Srinagar
Latest News
Opinion | Refusing bail to Aryan Khan is unjustified
Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth and others honoured at 67th National Film Awards Ceremony | LIVE
Week long gap before New Zealand game will help, says Kohli after India's loss against Pakistan
Paras Mhambrey applies for Team India's bowling coach job
Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 25, 2021
PM Modi to inaugurate 9 medical colleges in UP today
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of development projects in Srinagar
VIDEO: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 25, 2021
Goa polls: Babul Supriyo exudes confidence; says 'TMC will do very well'
Scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at Punjab institute after India-Pakistan cricket match
PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP, says 'Purvanchal' will become medical hub
UP CM Adityanath presents Lord Buddha's idol to PM Modi
Week long gap before New Zealand game will help, says Kohli after India's loss against Pakistan
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Pakistan bowlers didn't let us score, says Virat Kohli
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Pandya injures shoulder while batting, sent for precautionary scans
SL vs BAN T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
67th National Film Awards Ceremony LIVE: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Chhicchore team arrive
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer OUT: Saif-Rani, Siddhant-Sharvari are up for a fun-filled ride
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Rahul Vaidya-Disha, how stars celebrated their first Karwa Chauth
Gunther aka James Michael Tyler from 'Friends' passes away at 59
Prakash Jha's web series Ashram 3's set vandalised by Bajrang Dal workers, ink thrown at filmmaker
Shiba Inu to Dogecoin: 7 best Cryptocurrencies for long-term investment
Impartial audit essential for resilient economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Government may raise over Rs 10,000 Crore via Bharat Bond ETF by December
IRCTC Alert! Indian Railways to resume on-board catering services, provide bed linens, blankets soon
Petrol, diesel prices increased for 5th consecutive day
WhatsApp must trace first originator of information: Centre defends new IT rules in Delhi HC
All iQOO smartphones available in India to get Android 12 update
Amazon Prime subscription charges set to increase soon
PUBG: New State to launch on Android, iOS globally on Nov 11
Among Us will now be available on Xbox, PlayStation starting Dec 14
30 years of Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri: Relive their love story through romantic photos
From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone to Shilpa, Karwa Chauth looks inspired by Bollywood divas
Too Glam to Handle! Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in shimmery outfits (PICS)
In Pics: Deepika Padukone turning up in leather pants at airport is a travel look you must bookmark
Hum Do Hamare Do: Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao take joyful scooty ride during promotions; see pics
Explained: Inverse relationship of good metabolism and weight management
Why is listening to your gut important?
Air pollutants increase risk of stillbirth, premature deaths: Expert
Non hormonal methods of contraception
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 5 steps to self-examine your breasts at home
Karwa Chauth 2021: Netizens celebrate festival with funny memes and rib-tickling jokes
#HabitHits10Million: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's last music video 'Habit' garners immense love
VIRAL: Nine-year-old girl copies Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Blindfolded Rajput women display sword skills at Talwar Raas organised by Royal Family of Rajkot
Man gets women innerwear despite ordering football socks, Myntra's response leaves netizens angry
Horoscope October 25: Day will be favorable for THESE 5 zodiac signs, know about others
Vastu Tips: For benefits, get this coloured marble in the west direction
Vastu Tips: Put black marble in this direction of the house, fear will go away
Horoscope Oct 23: Scorpions to get some better investment-related opportunities, Know about others
Karwa Chauth 2021: Latest mehendi designs you should try on your hands this festival