  5. These smoothies are good for kidneys, know recipe from Swami Ramdev

Updated on: October 21, 2021 12:12 IST

These smoothies are good for kidneys, know recipe from Swami Ramdev

Apart from apple, drinking cilantro smoothie in the winter season is very beneficial. This will also keep your kidneys healthy. Learn from Swami Ramdev the simple way to make these smoothies.
