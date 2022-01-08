Want to get rid of persistent cough? These ingredients may help
Drink cinnamon tea daily to get relief from snoring
Suffering from sleep apnea? Get relief through these yogasanas
Recommended Video
Want to get rid of persistent cough? These ingredients may help
Drink cinnamon tea daily to get relief from snoring
Suffering from sleep apnea? Get relief through these yogasanas
Snoring in sleep can lead to diseases, learn yogasanas from Swami Ramdev to overcome this problem
Top News
India's Covid third wave peak expected between Feb 1-15: IIT Madras analysis
Gujarat man spends Rs 7 lakh on pet dog's birthday flouting Covid norms, 3 booked
BJP's Sarabjit Kaur becomes Chandigarh mayor, defeats AAP rival by just 1 vote
Delhi witnesses best Air Quality Index after over 2 months as heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: 3 members of Punjab CM Channi family test COVID positive
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Shocking: Why Punjab Police misled SPG about PM security?
Baahubali fame Sathyaraj & director Priyadarshan hospitalized after testing COVID positive
Adelaide International 2022: Bopanna-Ramkumar pair cruise to final
Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets hint at Umar Riaz's eviction ahead of finale
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, January 08, 2022
EP.7 | Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Will the saffron be waved again in Ayodhya ?
Aaj ki Baat : How Punjab Police DGP misled SPG on PM’s security during 11 phone calls made in 48 minutes
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocks PM's security breach in Punjab
PM's security breach: Centre issues show cause notice to Bathinda SSP
Assembly Election 2022 Dates LIVE: 7-phase polling in UP; single phase in Goa, Punjab, U'Khand
Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Polls to be conducted in 2 phases on February 27, March 3
Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Polling to be held in single phase on Feb 14, results on March 10
Goa Assembly Election 2022 Dates: Single phase polling on February 14, counting of votes on March 10
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Priyanka kickstarts virtual campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
Amid row over PM's security breach, IPS officer V K Bhawra made Punjab's DGP
Gujarat man spends Rs 7 lakh on pet dog's birthday flouting Covid norms, 3 booked
India's Covid third wave peak expected between Feb 1-15: IIT Madras analysis
OPINION | Shocking: Why Punjab Police misled SPG about PM security?
Govt restores FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity; TMC MP takes swipe
16 dead in lunchtime blast at cafeteria in southern China
United States: Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Watch | Canadian passengers party onboard without masks; later refused by 3 airlines
Boosters can wane, 4th Covid shot may be necessary: Moderna CEO
COVID pandemic: New variant detected in France not a threat yet, says WHO
Adelaide International 2022: Bopanna-Ramkumar pair cruise to final
Tendulkar not part of Legends League Cricket, says SRT Sports Management
Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka retires from Test cricket
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC's match postponed after player tests COVID-19 positive
Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 4: Khawaja's twin centuries lifts Australia to 387-run lead
Baahubali fame Sathyaraj & director Priyadarshan hospitalized after testing COVID positive
Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's tweets hint at Umar Riaz's eviction ahead of finale
Deepika Padukone recalls her 'difficult' COVID journey: I was unrecognisable, my mind wasn’t working
Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to release on Netflix on February 4
Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID, quarantines at home
India's forex reserves decline by over $1.4 bn
India's GDP to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22, to surpass pre-Covid level, says govt data
Sensex rebounds 143 pts; Nifty ends above 17,800
Inflation hits 5% in 19 countries using the Euro, highest since 1997
Jet Airways VP-operations Sudhir Gaur quits, Priyapal Singh replaces him
Crossbeats Launches Ignite S4 smartwatch at INR 4,999
Noise reportedly sold 30,000 units of ColorFit Caliber within 60 minutes of its launch
iQOO 7 Legend to be the Official Smartphone for the Finals of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Series
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new feature on iOS that disp
'Bulli Bai' App's creator showed no regret for his actions
Happy birthday Bipasha Basu: Her loving moments with husband Karan Singh Grover
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: South Africa beat India by 7 wickets to level series- In Pics
Ananya Panday raises temperature in THESE sultry pictures
TV personalities who contracted COVID-19 in third wave
In 5 photos, see how PM Modi was stuck after major security lapse in Punjab
Omicron Scare: Study finds intense meditation may boost immunity
Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Omicron Scare: Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system
Omicron Scare: Who are asymptomatic COVID carriers? How serious can they be for others?
Covid vaccines for children around the world: All you should know
Dolo 650: Netizens start meme fest after a rise in COVID cases, call it 'new favourite snack'
'My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus,' entrepreneur Kovid Kapoor's viral tweets amuses the internet
Netizens shocked after woman earning Rs 38 lakh a week by selling her farts online gets hospitalized
Viral video: Jawed Habib spits on woman's head during haircut, apologises after getting trolled
Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Fans wish the 'magician of music' on his special day