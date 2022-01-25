Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
  5. Is there a connection between high BP and diabetes and winters? Know from Swami Ramdev

Updated on: January 25, 2022 17:51 IST

Is there a connection between high BP and diabetes and winters? Know from Swami Ramdev

During winters, along with COVID-19, people are also worried about the cold weather. Is there any connection between high BP and diabetes and the winter season? Know from Swami Ramdev
