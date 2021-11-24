Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Is increasing screen time making your eyes dry?

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: November 24, 2021 13:20 IST

Is increasing screen time making your eyes dry? Know the solution from Swami Ramdev

Dry eyes and eye strain have become so prevalent with increased screen time. Know remedies to get rid of the same from Swami Ramdev
Baba Ramdev Yoga Yoga For Dry Eyes Yoga For Eyes Yoga For Cataract Swami Ramdev Yoga India Tv Yoga For Eyes In Winter

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News