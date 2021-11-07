Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. How to avoid inhaling polluted air

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: November 07, 2021 11:29 IST

How to avoid inhaling polluted air

Air pollution makes life difficult for patients with allergies, tuberculosis, bronchitis. Know from Swami Ramdev ways to avoid inhaling it.
Delhi Ncr Pollution Yoga For Lungs Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News