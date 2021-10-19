Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Do these yogasanas daily to lose weight, know correct method from Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: October 19, 2021 11:28 IST

Do these yogasanas daily to lose weight, know correct method from Swami Ramdev

Yoga can help you to lose weight. These yogasans can help you achieve your ideal weight. Learn the correct method to do these from Swami Ramdev.
Weight Loss In Winter How To Weight Loss In Hindi Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News