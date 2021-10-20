Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
Updated on: October 20, 2021 10:59 IST

Constipation? Know ayurvedic remedy from Swami Ramdev

If you are troubled by the problem of constipation, then drink water in the morning on an empty stomach. Along with this, take Triphala. Know about other Ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev.
