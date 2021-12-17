Friday, December 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • I am confident that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 will continue to bind our nations together in future: Prez Kovind in Bangladesh
  • 10 new cases of Omicron variant reported in Delhi, total 20 cases detected so far
  • Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition protests over issue of Lakhimpur violence
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Chairman urges Govt, Oppn to arrive at consensus over issue of suspension of MPs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Arthritis patients should do these yogasanas daily, suggests Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 17, 2021 11:22 IST

Arthritis patients should do these yogasanas daily, suggests Swami Ramdev

Arthritis patients have to face a lot of problems during the winter season. Joint pain becomes severe with the fall in temperature. Know from Swami Ramdev which yogasanas should be done to avoid it.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga For Arthritis

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News