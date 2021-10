Updated on: October 23, 2021 12:20 IST

Arthritis can cause problems when getting up and sitting, learn treatment from Swami Ramdev

Many organs are affected due to arthritis. The pain caused by swelling in the lower back, waist, knee is unbearable. Sometimes there is also a stretch in the veins which causes a lot of pain. To get relief in this problem, learn Ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev.