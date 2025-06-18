- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Supreme Leader Khamenei say that Iran will not surrender?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Supreme Leader Khamenei say that Iran will not surrender?
Amid the ongoing tension between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei addressed the nation... During this, Khamenei made a big statement saying that there is no need for America to mediate in this... Iran will not surrender to any military action....
Advertisement
Advertisement