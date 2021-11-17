Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
  Supreme Court appoints former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe
Updated on: November 17, 2021 11:18 IST

Visit Ashtalakshmi Temple in Chennai today

In this temple, these 8 different forms of Maa Lakshmi are enshrined in 8 different rooms built on 4 floors. The temple also has houses of Vishnu and his incarnations Guruvayoor, Lord Dhanvantari, Ganesha and Aanjanair.
