Updated on: October 27, 2021 9:50 IST

Visit Ashtalakshmi Temple in Chennai today

This temple is situated on the sea shore in Chennai. It is dedicated to the eight forms of Maa Lakshmi - lineage, success, prosperity, wealth, courage, valour, food and knowledge. In this temple, these eight different forms of Maa Lakshmi are in 8 different rooms built on 4 floors.