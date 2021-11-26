Friday, November 26, 2021
     
Updated on: November 26, 2021 11:05 IST

Vastu Tips: Sleeping with head in north direction increases mental stress

According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to sleep with head in the north direction. The reason is the magnetic force in the earth and the continuous magnetic current that flows from south to north.
News

