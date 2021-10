Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:43 IST

Vastu Tips: On Dussehra, keep these things in mind while worshipping Aparajita Devi

According to Vastu Shastra, Aparajita Devi is worshiped on the day of Dussehra. For this, the north-east direction should be smeared with cow dung and a lotus flower with eight leaves should be made from sandalwood there.