Monday, December 27, 2021
     
  Vastu Tips: Keep green colored things in East direction at home. Know why

Updated on: December 27, 2021 11:06 IST

Vastu Tips: Keep green colored things in East direction at home. Know why

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to keep things related to green color in the igneous angle. Also, a small garden of green grass in the house should also be made in one of these directions.
