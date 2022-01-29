Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
Updated on: January 29, 2022 9:52 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know about those with crooked teeth

According to Samudrik Shastra, people with crooked teeth like to do their work secretly. These people do not want other people to know much about their work.
