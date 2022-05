Today is the Udaya Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha, Tritiya and Wednesday. Tritiya's date will remain till 7.32 am today. After that Chaturthi Tithi will take place. Today Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed. Today, there will be Ravi Yoga, which gives success in all the works throughout the day and the whole night. Also today, after crossing the whole day, the whole night, tomorrow morning will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 6.17 am. Know today's auspicious time