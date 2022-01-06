Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
Updated on: January 06, 2022 11:31 IST

Know which colours are auspicious for pooja room

According to Vastu Shastra, light yellow colour on the walls is considered auspicious for the pooja room in the house and light yellow or white coloured stone should be chosen for the floor.
