Updated on: October 23, 2021 10:17 IST

Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash

Today is the third day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Tritiya tithi will remain till 3.1 am late in the night. Starting from 9.53 am tonight, there will be Amritsiddhi Yoga till 6.05 am tomorrow morning. Along with this, Kritika Nakshatra will remain till 9.53 pm tonight.