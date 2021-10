Updated on: October 12, 2021 10:36 IST

Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash

Today is the Saptami Tithi and Tuesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9.47 pm tonight. Today in the Saptami Tithi of Navratri, Goddess Kalratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. Today afternoon Ravi Yoga will remain till 11.27 pm. Along with this, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 11.27 minutes before this afternoon.