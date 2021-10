Updated on: October 13, 2021 11:21 IST

Horoscope October 13: Cancerians should avoid trusting unknown person, know about others

Today is Ashtami Tithi and Wednesday of Ashwini Shukla Paksha. Ashtami date will remain till 8.7 pm tonight. Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 03.48 pm late tonight. Along with this, Purvashadha Nakshatra will remain till 10.29 in the morning.