Updated on: November 22, 2021 10:25 IST

Have a visit to Dashashwamedh Ghat today

Bathing at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi has special significance, so today we are going to make you visit Dashashwamedh Ghat. Although there are 84 ghats on the banks of the Ganges in Kashi, but among them, this ghat is well-known. The religious and historical importance of Dashashwamedh Ghat is immense.