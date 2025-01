Updated on: January 16, 2025 23:21 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : How did Saif’s attacker break through high security?

Shocking news has emerged from Mumbai today – film star Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a brutal attack. An intruder entered Saif's residence and stabbed him six times with a knife. Two of the wounds are severe, but his condition is reported to be stable and out of danger. The big question remains