Zero tolerance for food adulteration in Uttar Pradesh, warns CM Yogi

In a strong statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the recent incidents of food adulteration involving human waste in commonly consumed items such as juices, lentils, and bread. Describing these acts as "abhorrent," the Chief Minister emphasised that such practices are utterly unacceptable and pose a grave threat to public health.

In response to alarming incidents of food adulteration across various regions of the country, CM Adityanath has issued stringent directives aimed at enhancing food safety standards in the state. During a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive inspections of all food establishments, including hotels, dhabas, and restaurants.

Key directives include:

Intensive inspections: A statewide campaign will be launched to conduct thorough inspections of food establishments. This will include verification of all staff, including operators and managers, with collaboration between the Food Safety and Drug Administration, police, and local administration. Display of information: Food establishments are mandated to prominently display the names and addresses of their operators, proprietors, and managers. Amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act will be made to enforce this requirement. Mandatory CCTV installation: All food centres must install CCTV cameras not only in dining areas but also in other parts of the establishments. Operators must ensure that CCTV footage is securely stored and made available to authorities upon request. Health protocols: Staff, including chefs and waiters, must wear masks and gloves during food preparation and service to maintain hygiene standards. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Zero tolerance for adulteration: The Chief Minister reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards those who mix human waste or other unwholesome materials into food products. Severe penalties will be imposed on operators found guilty of such practices. Immediate action against violators: The directives underscore the necessity for prompt actions against those violating food safety regulations. All activities related to food preparation and sales will be subjected to stricter rules, ensuring public health interests are safeguarded.

By enforcing these stringent measures, the state government aims to restore public confidence in food safety and prevent any future incidents that could compromise the health of the general populace.