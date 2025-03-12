Murder or Suicide? Uzbek woman found dead in Lucknow hotel, police launch probe A foreign woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Lucknow. Police have launched an investigation to determine whether it was a case of murder, suicide, or death due to some other cause.

A 43-year-old Uzbek woman was found dead in a room of a hotel in the Vibhutikhand area of Uttar Pradesh's ​​​​Lucknow on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, Egamberdieva Zebo, a citizen of Uzbekistan, came to Lucknow on March 2 with a young man named Satnam from Delhi and was staying at a hotel.

Women was lying in a suspicious condition

On March 5, Satnam suddenly went missing, leaving the woman alone in the hotel. For the next few days, she stayed there by herself. On March 9, hotel staff noticed that her room door was locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls, there was no response from within, raising concerns and prompting them to alert the authorities.

According to a statement from the Lucknow Police, the hotel immediately called the emergency helpline 112, reporting that a woman was lying unconscious in Room 109 of Hotel Atithi Inn in Vijayant Khand. "Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the hotel and found the woman in an unresponsive state. She was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the statement read.

Legal proceedings underway

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Zebo had checked into the hotel on March 2, along with a man identified as Satnam Singh, 26, a resident of Delhi. Singh, they said, left the hotel on March 5, leaving Zebo alone in the room. On Tuesday, when she did not respond, hotel staff entered the room and found her unconscious on the bed.

Police said they had taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. "Legal proceedings are underway to ascertain the cause of death," police said.

