Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader, who contested against Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2004, poisoned to death in Sambhal Yadav had contested the 2004 bypoll from the Gunnaur Assembly constituency as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, taking on the then Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Over the years, he also held several key positions within the saffron party.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader died under "mysterious circumstances" on Monday, with allegations surfacing that he was murdered by being injected with poison. The deceased has been identified as Gulfaam Singh Yadav (60). According to reports, the incident occurred around 1 pm when Yadav was sitting on a cot at his residence in Daftara village. Eyewitness accounts suggest that two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle, approached Yadav, and one of them injected a poisonous substance into his abdomen. Before his family members could react, the assailants fled the scene on their bike.

Following the incident, family members rushed Yadav to a government hospital in Junawai. However, doctors referred him to Aligarh but he passed away on the way. Speaking to the media, Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari gave details about the incident. "Gulfam Singh Yadav was sitting at his farm in Daftara village under Junawai police station limits when three men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a substance before fleeing.”

"Yadav was being taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. So far, no formal complaint has been received from the victim’s family. A police team has been deployed to investigate the case," he told news agency PTI.

Who was Gulfaam Singh Yadav?

Gulfaam Singh Yadav was considered a towering political figure in the region, with over three decades of experience in active politics. In 2004, he contested the Gunnaur Assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket against the late Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav had also served as a member of the Backward Classes Commission and held several key positions within the BJP, including State Executive Member, Regional Vice President (Western UP), District Karyawah of the RSS, and BJP General Secretary. Yadav's wife, Javitri Devi, is also a prominent figure in local politics and is serving her third consecutive term as village head.

(Inputs from Rohit Vyas)