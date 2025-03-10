Noida: GST deputy commissioner jumps to death from his 15th floor apartment in Sector 75 The GST deputy commissioner was suffering from prostate cancer and was in last stage. His family said that he was battling depression.

In a shocking incident, a GST deputy commissioner died on Monday after he allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of his apartment building in Noida Sector 75, the police said. According to the police, his family claimed that he was battling depression.

Sector 113 police station in charge, KG Sharma, said that the incident took place in Apex Athena Society when Sanjay Singh, who worked in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department in Ghaziabad, jumped from the building around 11 am.

The officer added, "Family members told police that he was suffering from cancer and was in depression due to which he may have committed suicide."

Sanjay suffered from prostate cancer

As per Sanjay's colleague, for the last five years, he has been suffering from prostate cancer. GST Additional Commissioner, Ghaziabad, MP Singh, said that he was in the final stage of the disease and had been battling depression,

The deceased was posted in Sector 2, Ghaziabad, at the GST office in Rajendra Nagar, Trans Hindon area. He was handling cases under trial in the Supreme Court of India, he added.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem. Sanjay is survived by his wife and two sons, with the elder son working in Gurugram and his younger son pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at Sharda University in Greater Noida, police added.

(With PTI Inputs)