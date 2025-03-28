Uttar Pradesh: PwD Engineer, missing for two days, found dead in Lucknow Two days ago, the wife of PwD Engineer filed a missing persons report. Police began the investigation on its basis.

A Public Works Department (PWD) engineer was found dead in Lucknow's Indira Dam. His body was recovered on Thursday. As per a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, he was missing since two days. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased, identified as Vivek Kumar Soni, was an assistant engineer in the Public Works Department.

DCP (Lucknow East) Shashank Singh said, "A body was found in the Indira Nagar canal near the Gosainganj area. It has been identified as that of Vivek Kumar Soni, an assistant engineer in the Public Works Department."

Body found in a canal

Vivek Kumar Soni's wife had reported him missing on Tuesday at the Ashiana police station, stating that he had left home and not returned.

DCP Singh said the police acted on the report filed by Soni's wife and further investigation revealed that his motorcycle was found near the Indira Canal on Wednesday. Police pursued the lead and called in the SDRF team to search the canal, leading to the recovery of Engineer's body on Thursday. "The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report," Singh added.

UP Congress attacks BJP

Reacting to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Congress criticised the state's law and order situation in connection with the incident.

The party posted on social media platform X, "PWD engineer Vivek Soni, who was working in Lucknow, was found dead in Indira Dam today. He had been missing for two days. The police remained clueless from the time he disappeared until his death. No one is safe in the state, and this is the only achievement of 'power-hungry' Baba Ji (Yogi Adityanath) in eight years.

(PTI inputs)