UP Police SI recruitment 2025: HC stays appointment letters over answer key changes

A major development has emerged in the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector recruitment 2025 case. The Allahabad High Court has stayed the issuance of appointment letters for the recruitment, putting the process on hold for now.

The order came while the court was hearing petitions filed by Shyam Sundar, Kamlesh Yadav and others, as well as Yash Pandey and 44 others. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 5. The hearing was conducted by a single bench of Justice Anees Kumar Gupta.

When was the UP Police SI exam held?

The recruitment advertisement for direct recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Civil Police and equivalent posts was issued on August 12, 2025. The recruitment received 15,75,706 applications.

The written examination was conducted on March 14 and 15 in two shifts each. Around 10.77 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The written exam result was announced on May 7, with 12,733 candidates qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The final result was subsequently declared on July 14. Preparations were then under way for the distribution of appointment letters by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Why has the court stayed appointment letters?

The petitions concern changes made to answers in the final answer key. According to advocate Sanjay Kumar Yadav, the recruitment board released the provisional answer key on March 23, while the final answer key was issued on May 7, the same day as the written examination result.

Several answers were reportedly changed in the final answer key. Candidates raised objections to these changes, particularly because each question carried 2.5 marks. As a result, some candidates who missed the cut-off by a small margin were affected.

There were also candidates who qualified for the next stage but later failed to make the cut after the final result was declared on July 14. Some reportedly missed selection by just one or two marks.

The candidates had raised objections over the changed answers, but alleged that the recruitment board did not consider them. They subsequently approached the High Court through petitions.

Senior advocate Ashok Khare, along with advocates Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Alok Mishra, presented the petitioners' case before the court.

The High Court has now stayed the issuance of appointment letters, with the matter listed for further hearing on October 5.

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