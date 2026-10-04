On camera, Meerut man tries to run over wife after she catches him with another woman; two held

Meerut:

A shocking video of a marital dispute emerged from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh where a wife allegedly spotted her husband with another woman in a car and climbed onto its bonnet to stop him. Meanwhile, the husband without stopping the car drove it with wife on the bonnet for at least 100 metres. The woman was seen pleading for help, "Brother, please save me."

According to preliminary information, the woman who was seen lying on the bonnet of the car has been identified as Sunita. She was living happily with Mayank, but suddenly, a woman entered her husband's life. According to Sunita, she saw her husband with another woman inside the car and sat on the bonnet of the car to stop him.

As per reports, the car continued to drive for approximately three kilometers, with the woman screaming for help, "brother, save me!" The passerby intervened and stop the car near Kashiram Colony. The victim filed a complaint against her husband and the woman at the Lohiya Nagar police station. The police arrested the husband Mayank and his girlfriend Mahi Verma. According to police, the prima facie, the case is a marital dispute, however, they are investigating the matter seriously.

Similar incidents: Lucknow woman dragged on, run over after confronting cheating boyfriend

A shocking scene has emerged from Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, where a young woman jumped on her boyfriend's car bonnet following an argument. The CCTV footage showed that boyfriend did not stop the car and dragged the woman for a considerable distance. The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz.

As per reports, Shahnawaz and the woman had an argument, following which, the woman jumped on the car bonnet and was dragged a kilometre away. The bystanders informed the police, following which he was arrested. Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been filed at Gomtinagar Extension police station.

The accused, Shahnawaz, is currently in police custody. Based on the woman's complaint and available evidence, the police are taking further legal action. This incident, which occurred in a VVIP area of ​​Lucknow, has once again raised questions about the seriousness of a road dispute. Police are linking this entire incident to a hit-and-run case.

-Reported by Hima Agarwal.

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