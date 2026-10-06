Sleeper bus catches fire on Greater Noida Expressway, horrifying video surfaces

Greater Noida:

A massive fire broke out in a moving bus on the Greater Noida Expressway. The fire in sleeper bus caused panic in the surrounding area. Soon after receiving information, the fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and are currently working to extinguish the flames. According to reports, this incident occurred in the Knowledge Park police station area of ​​Greater Noida.

There were 32 people on the bus

According to information provided by PTI, the double-decker bus that caught fire was going from Delhi to Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the accident. Officials stated that 32 people were on board the bus when the accident occurred, and all were safely evacuated. However, all the luggage of the passengers was burned.

All passengers were evacuated from the bus after the fire incident was reported. A horrifying video has surfaced in which the bus can be seen on fire on the expressway, with a billow of smoke rising as passengers walk past. Firefighters were then seen trying to douse the flames as onlookers watch.

Another bus carrying 30 to 35 passengers caught fire on Yamuna Expressway

The incident was reported weeks after a sleeper bus carrying about 30 to 35 passengers caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. While all passengers on the bus were evacuated, several were not as lucky a week earlier, when at least nine people, including a woman, died.

In that incident, the fire spread through the bus within minutes, which forced passengers to try to escape through thick smoke, while some jumped out of the moving vehicle to save themselves.

The incident was reported when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh when the fire broke out at about 11.30 pm. The fire department team reached the spot after receiving information and later brought the fire under control.

Another fire broke out in Delhi on Monday

On Monday, another fire broke out at a shop in the Ghanta Ghar area of north Delhi, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to rush two fire tenders to the spot, an officer said. "The blaze has been contained. No injury has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a fire officer said, adding that the DFS received a call reporting the blaze at 4.32 pm.