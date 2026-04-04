UP Police Recruitment 2026: Over 81,000 police posts to be filled; CM Yogi announces

Lucknow:

Over 81,000 police posts will be filled in Uttar Pradesh in the financial year 2026-27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced. The Chief Minister stated that this extensive recruitment drive will provide employment opportunities for young people and help to form a capable and modern police force for the state.

Recruitment drive for 81000 posts

The recruitment drive for over 81,000 posts aims to fill up vacancies in various categories, including sub-inspectors, civil police constables, radio assistant operators, computer operators Grade-A, and police sub-inspectors. The Chief Minister directed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to ensure that all direct recruitments are completed in a timely manner, with complete transparency, fairness, and in accordance with the prescribed reservation provisions.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks. There are four subjects in the paper- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

Aims to build Modern Police Force

The chief minister stressed the need to make the recruitment process technology-based and complete it within the stipulated timeframe, so that the confidence of the youth can be further strengthened. During the review of the Police Response Vehicles (PRV-112) service, the Chief Minister directed to determine the strategic location of PRVs and ensure their regular movement. He said that PRVs should be operated in such a way that the confidence of the general public in security is strengthened and a clear message is sent to the criminals.

CM said that instructions were given to strengthen technology, data-based patrolling, and field coordination to further reduce the current average response time of approximately 6 minutes. Emphasis was placed on ensuring the availability of additional four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles as needed and making the system of revising route charts every 15 days under hotspot-based patrolling more effective.

For details on UP Police recruitment, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.