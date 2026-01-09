'UP now a state that turns limitless potential into results': CM Yogi at EV plant inauguration Speaking at the inauguration of the Ashok Leyland EV plant in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath said the plant currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,500 units, which will be expanded to 5,000 units in phases.

Lucknow:

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, on Friday inaugurated Ashok Leyland’s new electric vehicle manufacturing plant. The dignitaries inspected the facility and planted vermilion and Rudraksha saplings on the premises.

Congratulating the Hinduja family on their investment, the Chief Minister thanked them for placing their trust in the Uttar Pradesh government and described the project as highly significant for the state.

Reflecting on change since 2017

Recalling the situation before 2017, CM Yogi said, “Lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh was widely known, and investors were steadily withdrawing. After assuming office in 2017, the government reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh is a land of unlimited potential. While some attempted to tarnish the state’s image for political gains, Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a state that converts its vast potential into tangible outcomes.”

He added, “The transformation witnessed over the past eight-and-a-half years stands as clear evidence of this change,” noting that the inauguration itself reflected growing confidence among industries in the state.

Plant capacity and employment generation

The Chief Minister said the plant currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,500 units, which will be expanded to 5,000 units in phases. He said, “The project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to industrial growth alongside environmental protection, as well as the shared resolve to prepare for global challenges such as climate change and environmental disruptions. The electric vehicle manufacturing facility is part of these efforts and has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of youth in Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Yogi said investments are now reaching all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting improvements in connectivity, he said 55 percent of India’s expressways are located in the state, metro services operate in the highest number of cities here, and Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest rail network.

He added that 2 dedicated freight corridors pass through the state, while logistics terminals and transport hubs are being developed across regions. The country’s first rapid rail system and inland waterways have also become operational in Uttar Pradesh.

'From unrest to resurgence'

The Chief Minister said, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh struggled with unrest and an identity crisis, but today it is a state of celebration.”

He said the state is no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state and has emerged as a revenue surplus state. Clear intent, decisive governance and a defined vision have made fearless enterprise, ease of doing business and trust in governance hallmarks of the new Uttar Pradesh.

Policy reforms and investor confidence

CM Yogi said policy paralysis has no place in the state, pointing out that 34 sector-specific policies are currently in force. These, he said, allow investors to participate in Uttar Pradesh’s development across sectors.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047, he said every citizen is committed to making India a Viksit and Atmanirbhar nation by that year. He described the Ashok Leyland plant as an important step towards advancing the goals of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said Uttar Pradesh’s industry-first and investor-first approach has made it a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors.

The Chief Minister said, “Over the past 8–9 years, the state has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore. Of these, projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already seen groundbreaking ceremonies, while groundwork for another ₹6 lakh crore is scheduled for next month. Projects worth an additional ₹5 lakh crore are in the pipeline and will also move towards groundbreaking in Uttar Pradesh.”