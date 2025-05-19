UP: Massive fire rages on at garment factory in Moradabad | Video A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation. Twelve fire tenders have been deployed to the site, and the fire has been brought under control, according to Moradabad Chief Fire Officer KK Ojha.

Moradabad:

A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.

According to Moradabad Chief Fire Officer KK Ojha, the fire has been brought under control, and further spread has been contained.

"Firefighting operations are underway. Twelve fire tenders are present at the site, and the situation is being closely monitored. No loss of life has been reported," Ojha said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined, officials added.

Further details are awaited and will be added later.