UP Cabinet expansion in the offing? CM Yogi, BJP state chief and RSS functionaries hold key meeting

Lucknow:

A crucial meeting was held between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday. Several senior leaders associated with both the party organisation and the state government attended the meeting.

BJP Organisation General Secretary Dharmpal Singh was present, along with senior functionaries of the RSS.

The core group meeting lasted for nearly one hour. Speculation is rife that an expansion of the Yogi cabinet in Uttar Pradesh could take place after Makar Sankranti. At present, the Yogi cabinet has 54 ministers, which may be expanded to up to 60 ministers.

Since both the Chief Minister and the state BJP president hail from the Gorakhpur division, maintaining regional balance in the cabinet expansion will be a key consideration. Along with regional representation, caste equations are also expected to play an important role.

It is believed that the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh will take place after the central leadership gives its approval.

CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh visits Ram Temple

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today hoist the ceremonial flag at the Maa Annapurna temple, which is situated inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, marking the second anniversary of the Ram temple’s inauguration.

He will attend the programme of the Prana Pratishtha Dwadashi festivities as a distinguished guest, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As part of the observances, flags will be raised atop the shikharas of seven temples constructed within the Ram temple complex.

The commemorative events marking two years of the Ram temple began on December 27.